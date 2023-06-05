P-Move group fully backs MoU of Move Forward-led coalition
The People's Movement for a Just Society (P-Move) showed up at the Move Forward Party headquarters in Bangkok on Monday to support the party’s efforts to form the next government and implement the party's policy pledges.
“We want to see if Move Forward includes P-Move's proposed policies and how the policies can become a reality,” P-Move leader Chamnong Nupan said.
He said that political parties that were able to get the majority of votes in the House of Representatives should be able to form the government, so that people's issues would be resolved.
P-Move also issued a statement, saying that Move Forward's memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the coalition of eight political parties had created a new political standard and showed the party's commitment to change the country in line with democracy.
The group also called for equality and peace in society, adding that politicians should respect the people's mandate and perform their duties in line with democracy.
The political situation is still gloomy, triggering confusion among people, and raising the risk of conflict, the group warned.
P-Move asked political parties to vote for a prime minister candidate from the political party that gets the majority of votes in the House of Representatives.
Regarding Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat's media shareholding, the group asked the Election Commission and Constitutional Court to consider the case in line with democracy.
The group also asked Move Forward to follow up issues and appoint ministers who were ready to work with the people in tackling those issues.
"P-Move is ready to cooperate with Move Forward on implementing policies, while hoping that all political parties and MP candidates will work together in creating appropriate politics," the group added.
Meanwhile, Move Forward secretary-general Chaithawat Tulathon thanked P-Move, confirming that the group's proposals have been included in the party's policies.
He added that P-Move's actions proved that people want to see clarity in politics after the May 14 general election.
Election is a democratic process to resolve conflicts in a peaceful manner, he said, adding that many people were waiting for the new government to tackle existing problems.
Move Forward will set up the new government as soon as possible to create fairness and stability, as well as economic and social growth, he added.