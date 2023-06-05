P-Move group fully backs MoU of Move Forward-led coalition

P-Move also issued a statement, saying that Move Forward's memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the coalition of eight political parties had created a new political standard and showed the party's commitment to change the country in line with democracy.

The group also called for equality and peace in society, adding that politicians should respect the people's mandate and perform their duties in line with democracy.

The political situation is still gloomy, triggering confusion among people, and raising the risk of conflict, the group warned.

P-Move asked political parties to vote for a prime minister candidate from the political party that gets the majority of votes in the House of Representatives.

Regarding Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat's media shareholding, the group asked the Election Commission and Constitutional Court to consider the case in line with democracy.

The group also asked Move Forward to follow up issues and appoint ministers who were ready to work with the people in tackling those issues.

"P-Move is ready to cooperate with Move Forward on implementing policies, while hoping that all political parties and MP candidates will work together in creating appropriate politics," the group added.