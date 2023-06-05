Move Forward-led coalition to discuss peace in deep South on Friday

Pol Colonel Thawee Sodsong, Prachachart Party secretary-general, said on Monday that the meeting may be held at the Move Forward headquarters instead of at the Foundation of the Islamic Centre of Thailand as initially planned.

Restoring peace is the key policy of the Prachachart Party, whose strongholds are in the Muslim-dominated southern border provinces of Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat.

The prospective Move Forward-led coalition with Prachachart and six other parties as partners have set up a power transition coordination committee. This committee later set up seven working panels, including the one tasked with overseeing peace in the South.