Royal decree on convening Thailand's new House gets Cabinet nod

Spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Tuesday that the date for the first meeting was not specified because the Cabinet Secretariat will still have to coordinate with the Election Commission and the Privy Council over it.

He said the Cabinet Secretariat would coordinate once the EC has endorsed at least 95% or 475 MPs.

Once the first meeting date is determined, the Cabinet Secretariat will send the draft for a royal command and publish it in the Royal Gazette, he added.