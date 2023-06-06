Royal decree on convening Thailand's new House gets Cabinet nod
The caretaker Cabinet on Tuesday has approved a draft royal decree for convening the House of Representatives' first meeting, the government spokesman said.
Spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Tuesday that the date for the first meeting was not specified because the Cabinet Secretariat will still have to coordinate with the Election Commission and the Privy Council over it.
He said the Cabinet Secretariat would coordinate once the EC has endorsed at least 95% or 475 MPs.
Once the first meeting date is determined, the Cabinet Secretariat will send the draft for a royal command and publish it in the Royal Gazette, he added.
The current Constitution requires the EC to endorse at least 475 elected MPs before the first House meeting can be convened. This must be done within two months of the election, which sets the deadline on July 13.
The election law also requires the first House meeting to be held within 15 days after the EC announces election winners. So, if the list of winning MPs is announced on July 13, the first House meeting must be held on or before July 27.
The first House meeting will be a state event presided over by His Majesty the King or a representative assigned by him.