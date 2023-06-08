Pro-democracy to hold rally outside EC today

The group said it would present a letter to the EC urging the election watchdog to announce the election result immediately, as well as dismiss the complaints against Pita Limjaroenrat regarding his alleged holding of media shares.

Pita has been accused of holding 42,000 shares in ITV Plc, operator of the defunct TV station iTV. MPs are barred from holding shares in media companies by the Constitution.

The group said it has invited students and the general public to join the rally to “protect democracy”, adding that the attack on Pita has been planned by supporters of the military junta.

“These people want to stop Pita from becoming Thailand’s next PM despite Move Forward Party gaining the most MP seats from the May 14 general election,” said the group. “They are abusing the law to obstruct the process of democracy and ignore the people’s resolution.”