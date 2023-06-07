Media-share complaint against Pita remains in limbo: EC

The EC has not even decided that it will consider the complaint, let alone decided that the allegation has sufficient grounds to appoint a subcommittee to investigate it, Ittiporn Boonprakong added.

He was referring to a complaint filed by political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana on May 9. It alleges that Pita was not qualified to contest the election because he held 42,000 shares in ITV Plc, which operated the defunct TV station iTV.

A report that the EC is preparing to consider the complaint next Tuesday is false, Ittiporn said.