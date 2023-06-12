background-defaultbackground-default
MONDAY, June 12, 2023
nationthailand
Royalists urge senators to oppose lese majeste law amendment

MONDAY, June 12, 2023

About 500 royalists, clad in yellow, submitted a letter to the Senate on Monday, urging them to oppose any amendment or abolition of the lese majeste law.

The group was allowed to enter the Parliament building in Bangkok's Dusit district, while policemen were deployed to ensure safety there.

The group is opposed to any amendment or abolition of Article 112 aimed at protecting the monarchy, saying that it was now an important factor whether people would support politicians or political parties.

The group urged senators not to be pressured into voting for the prime minister or political parties who plan to amend the law.

The group submitted its petition and the list of supporters to Senator General Akanit Muensawat before dispersing.

