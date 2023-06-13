‘Pita cannot be nominated for PM if charter court issues injunction’

Wissanu was commenting on speculation that a group of senators might invoke Article 82 of the Constitution to seek a ruling from the court as to whether Pita was qualified to be an MP.

Wissanu said if the court accepts such a petition for deliberation and if it subsequently suspends Pita as an MP pending the ruling, Pita could not be nominated to contest for the prime minister’s seat.

Opponents of Pita in the Senate have reportedly threatened to invoke Article 82 of the charter to ask the Constitutional Court to block Pita from executive power.