Anutin denies Bhumjaithai behind ITV share case to stop Pita

During the ITV shareholders’ meeting, Phanuwat asked the chairman of the meeting, Kim Siritaweechai, CEO of Intouch, whether ITV was still operating the media business. Intouch holds the majority stake in ITV.

Conspiracy theories gained ground when some observers pointed out that Anutin is a close friend of Sarath Ratanavadi, the CEO of Gulf Energy Development. Gulf Energy is the majority shareholder of Intouch.

“I hereby affirm that I and Sarath have been friends for 40 years or so. Forming a coalition government has nothing to do with my friendship with someone. Please do not mix up everything,” Anutin said.

Anutin said Nik became a Bhumjaithai member just before the May 14 election and he has not held any personal talks with Nik, apart from the election plans.

Anutin said he had also congratulated Pita on the night of May 14 for winning the election and provided moral support to Pita last week and wished him success in forming the next government.