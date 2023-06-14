EC warns against sharing ‘fake news’ that MPs to be endorsed this week

The EC Office Facebook page announced that a report on the BrightTV website that the EC has ratified over 100 MPs from the May 14 general election is false. BrightTV’s claim that the EC would also endorse party-list MPs on Wednesday was also false, the EC said, explaining that it was still investigating complaints against election winners and checking reports from election inspectors and other sources.

“As a result, the EC has not yet deliberated or endorsed victories of 100 constituency MPs. And it will not consider or endorse party-list election results on June 14 [Wednesday].”