EC warns against sharing ‘fake news’ that MPs to be endorsed this week
The Election Commission Office on Wednesday dismissed as fake news an online report claiming it would endorse 100 constituency MPs on Thursday.
The EC Office Facebook page announced that a report on the BrightTV website that the EC has ratified over 100 MPs from the May 14 general election is false. BrightTV’s claim that the EC would also endorse party-list MPs on Wednesday was also false, the EC said, explaining that it was still investigating complaints against election winners and checking reports from election inspectors and other sources.
“As a result, the EC has not yet deliberated or endorsed victories of 100 constituency MPs. And it will not consider or endorse party-list election results on June 14 [Wednesday].”
The election agency added that it would not inform MPs-elect of their endorsement by letter, either. But the EC would consider and announce the results of both ballots, constituency and party-list, as soon as possible. The EC has until July 13 to endorse the results.
The EC also warned that anyone caught sharing the fake news from BrightTV or any online channel faces up to five years in jail and/or a maximum fine of 100,000 baht under the Computer Crime Act.