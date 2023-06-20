Prayut congratulates Prawit after EC endorses him as PPRP party-list MP

Prayut was speaking to reporters after attending the caretaker Cabinet’s weekly meeting on Tuesday.

“I would like to congratulate General Prawit Wongsuwon, leader of Palang Pracharath, for his endorsement as the party’s first party-list MP,” Prayut said.

The Election Commission endorsed all 400 constituency-based MPs and 100 party-list MPs on Monday.

PPRP won 39 constituency MP seats and one party-list seat. Prawit contested the election as the first party-list candidate for PPRP.