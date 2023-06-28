Row over House Speaker position continues

The top two parties in the House with the most seats had previously selected Wednesday (June 28) to decide on the House Speaker issue.

However, Move Forward deputy spokesperson Pukkamon Nunarnan told reporters on Tuesday night that the meeting between the leaders of the two parties would be postponed.

The announcement came just hours after the Pheu Thai party on Tuesday insisted that its "14+1" formula, which denotes the party's desire to appoint one House Speaker and 14 ministry positions, be adhered to.