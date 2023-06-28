Srettha downplays differences over speaker, says coalition still united

Srettha affirmed the unity of the two largest parties in the lower House after they abruptly cancelled talks on Wednesday on the post of House speaker. The talks were postponed indefinitely after Move Forward insisted it must get the House speaker’s post, while Pheu Thai was also adamant in its claims for the post.

Srettha said he believed the talks would go on as there were still a few more days before the House would sit and elect the House speaker on July 4.

“Pheu Thai and Move Forward will still hold hands firmly. Nothing will stop the democratic side from setting up the government,” Srettha said.