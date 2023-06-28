Pita will never get enough support from the Senate to be PM, senator says

“Senators have their individual right to vote anyway they want,” Kittisak said.

Asked whether he was confident that Pita would definitely fail to win the PM election, Kittisak replied that he expected more than one PM candidate would be nominated for the top executive post.

“By the law, a party with more than 25 MPs can nominate a PM candidate,” Kittisak said.

He added that after Pita fails his bid for the PM’s post, senators would support the PM candidate from the second-largest party.

Pheu Thai is the second largest party with 141 MPs, ten fewer than Move Forward.

Asked whether he saw the Pheu Thai would have a chance to become the coalition leader if the Move Forward fails its bid, Kittisak replied: “If not, you’ll say senators reject everything. We see that the nation must move on. I’ll repeat it that the country must be able to move on. If Pita fails to win, the second-largest party must advance and we want the country to move forward.”

Asked whether he was confident that Pheu Thai would become the next coalition leader, Kittisak replied: “I can’t put it clearly for now because senators will not interfere in the coalition formation. But I can say that more than one party will seek the PM post.”

When asked whether senators feared protests by Move Forward’s supporters if Pita fails to win the post of prime minister, Kittisak said under the current situation, political violence could happen no matter which party wins the post.

Asked how senators would explain to voters the rationale for the largest party failing to be a leader of the governing coalition, Kittisak said it would not be the first time that the second-largest party led the government.

He said after the 2019 election, the Palang Pracharath Party, which was the second largest, became the leader of the governing coalition while the largest party, Pheu Thai, was relegated to the opposition.

He said senators would not vote for a minority government and would vote only for the party that managed to muster a majority in the House.

As a result, he said Palang Pracharath leader General Prawit Wongsuwan would not receive senators’ votes if his party failed to win majority support in the House first.