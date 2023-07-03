His Majesty urges MPs to always prioritise the people as he presides over Parliament opening

“The country’s prosperity will depend on your intelligence, capability and integrity in carrying out your duties by adhering to the public’s interests.

“If you always keep this in mind, you will be able to carry out your duties for the prosperity and stability of the people of Thailand.”

His Majesty then wished all the new MPs success in their parliamentary duties and wished them happiness.

Their Majesties left the complex at 5.40pm, after which the MPs pledged their loyalty to the nation and crown.

This is the first grand opening ceremony at the elaborate new Parliament Complex, which is considered to be the world’s largest covering 424,0000 square meters of floor space.

The House will convene for the first time at 9.30am on Tuesday when MPs will be sworn in before they elect a new House speaker and two deputies.