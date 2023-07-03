His Majesty urges MPs to always prioritise the people as he presides over Parliament opening
Thailand’s new Parliament was opened with pomp and splendour in a ceremony over by His Majesty the King on Monday evening.
Their Majesties arrived at the elaborate riverside Parliament Complex in Nonthaburi at 5pm and granted an audience to Senate Speaker and acting Parliament President Pornpetch Wichitcholchai.
Pornpetch then read out a report on the preparations for the ceremony to Their Majesties.
After listening to the report, Their Majesties proceeded to the auditorium to grant an audience to the 498 MPs and 250 senators. One MP has resigned and another has been disqualified.
Their Majesties were greeted with a show of obeisance by the lawmakers and the playing of the royal anthem.
His Majesty then delivered his opening speech saying that the people have spoken and the newly elected MPs must work with integrity and give priority to people’s interests.
“I would like to remind you all, who are members of this House, that you have been assigned by the people nationwide to use your legislative powers to carry out the country’s administration and enact laws that will be used for running the country,” His Majesty said.
“The country’s prosperity will depend on your intelligence, capability and integrity in carrying out your duties by adhering to the public’s interests.
“If you always keep this in mind, you will be able to carry out your duties for the prosperity and stability of the people of Thailand.”
His Majesty then wished all the new MPs success in their parliamentary duties and wished them happiness.
Their Majesties left the complex at 5.40pm, after which the MPs pledged their loyalty to the nation and crown.
This is the first grand opening ceremony at the elaborate new Parliament Complex, which is considered to be the world’s largest covering 424,0000 square meters of floor space.
The House will convene for the first time at 9.30am on Tuesday when MPs will be sworn in before they elect a new House speaker and two deputies.