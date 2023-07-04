Pheu Thai foresees no problems in vote for House speaker

On Monday evening PM hopeful Pita Limjaroenrat ended the stand-off between Move Forward and Pheu Thai – the two biggest partners in the next coalition government - by proposing Prachachart Party leader Wan Mohamad Noor Matha as the Move Forward-led coalition's House speaker candidate

Cholnan said on Tuesday that having Wan Noor as the compromise candidate is the best solution for all parties. He added that all Pheu Thai MPs supported this idea as it will help the country move forward in forming a democratic government.

Cholnan added that Pheu Thai will continue to work on granting amnesty to political prisoners but insisted that these efforts will not affect section 112 of the Criminal Code or the lese-majeste law.

“Amnesty was not included in the MOU signed among eight parties in the Move Forward-led coalition,” he pointed out. “However, it is what Pheu Thai and Move Forward intend to do. We will however be extra careful to avoid repeating the mistakes in granting amnesty in the past.”