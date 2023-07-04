First hurdle cleared as Move Forward, Pheu Thai settle on Wan Noor as speaker

This was also seen as a compromise between the two biggest coalition partners – Move Forward and Pheu Thai.

The two parties decided to share the two posts of deputy House speakers instead of fighting over the speaker’s post.

The first deputy speaker’s post was expected to go to Move Forward’s Phitsanulok MP Padiphat Santipada and the second to Pheu Thai’s Chiang Rai MP Pichet Chuamuangphan.

As of press time, the ballots for the first deputy's post were still being counted.

Pheu Thai and Move Forward have been at loggerheads for weeks over the House speaker’s post.