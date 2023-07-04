First hurdle cleared as Move Forward, Pheu Thai settle on Wan Noor as speaker
Prachachart Party leader Wan Muhamad Noor Matha was unanimously elected as House speaker as Thailand moves one step closer towards forming a new government.
This was also seen as a compromise between the two biggest coalition partners – Move Forward and Pheu Thai.
The two parties decided to share the two posts of deputy House speakers instead of fighting over the speaker’s post.
The first deputy speaker’s post was expected to go to Move Forward’s Phitsanulok MP Padiphat Santipada and the second to Pheu Thai’s Chiang Rai MP Pichet Chuamuangphan.
As of press time, the ballots for the first deputy's post were still being counted.
Pheu Thai and Move Forward have been at loggerheads for weeks over the House speaker’s post.
Move Forward wanted the post to go to Padiphat, while Pheu Thai wanted it for Suchart Tancharoen, the leader of a large faction of Northeast MPs.
Political observers believe the matter was settled by former premier and Pheu Thai’s patriarch Thaksin Shinawatra. They say he possibly advised the two sides to give the post to a third party and told Suchart to back away from the standoff.
Observers believe Thaksin wants the next government to be set up as soon as possible, so it can pave the way for his return to Thailand.
Thaksin has repeatedly said he will return home later this month, even if it means serving jail sentences.
The House of Representatives convened its first meeting at 9.30am on Tuesday to elect the speaker and two deputies after Parliament was declared open on Monday in a ceremony led by His Majesty the King.
The first meeting was chaired by Pheu Thai party-list MP Wiroj Pao-in, who was named acting speaker as he is the eldest MP.
The meeting opened with Wiroj leading all MPs to pledge loyalty to the state and the crown.
Then Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat nominated Wan Noor for the House speaker’s post. Since no other candidate was nominated, it automatically went to Wan Noor, who accepted it by delivering a speech on his vision as House speaker.
Wan Noor, 79, previously held the House speaker’s post from November 24, 1996 to June 27, 2000, when he was a New Aspiration Party MP.
In his speech on Tuesday, he promised to remain neutral as Parliament president and said he would heed the advice His Majesty gave lawmakers on Monday.
He promised to maintain integrity and coordinate well with his deputies to ensure lawmakers can carry out their duties for the public’s benefit.
He also promised to support the work of all House committees tasked with addressing people’s grievances.
After the speech, Wiroj declared Wan Noor elected unanimously under Article 6 of the House regulations.
Separately, before the House convened on Tuesday morning, the Metropolitan Police Bureau announced that all rallies will be banned within a radius of 50 metres around the Parliament complex. This ban will be in place until Thursday.