Move Forward, Pheu Thai seal House leadership compromise by sharing deputy speaker posts

Padiphat Santipada, Move Forward MP for Phitsanulok, was elected the first deputy House speaker and Pichet Chuamuangphan, Pheu Thai MP for Chiang Rai, was elected the second, as the two largest coalition partners sealed a compromise over the House leadership.

After weeks of dispute, the two parties on Monday agreed a last-minute deal for Prachachart Party leader Wan Muhamad Noor Matha to take the post of House speaker.

Asked to offer their visions for the post before the House voted, Padiphat said he would work to regain public confidence in the House and allow MPs to regain their pride and freedom from influence of the executive branch.