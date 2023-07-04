Cholnan says coalition still lobbying senators to back Pita for PM

Cholnan said the coalition was still in the process of lobbying support from senators to muster the required 376 votes for the election of Pita as prime minister.

“We're still in the process of seeking as many votes as possible to reach the 376-vote requirement,” Cholnan said when asked whether he was confident that the Move Forward-led coalition would have enough votes.

The eight-party coalition commands 312 MPs, so it will require up to 64 votes from 250 senators if other parties do not cast votes for Pita.