TCC chief hopes Thailand will not be plunged into turmoil while setting up new govt

TCC chairman Sanan Angubolkul said on Tuesday that the decision to give the post to Prachachart Party leader Wan Muhamad Noor Matha is a sign of unity among the eight coalition partners.

He added that he hopes they will continue being united in nominating Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat as the next prime minister.

Sanan believes the compromise is also a sign that the eight partners will enforce joint policies as announced in the coalition memorandum of understanding they signed.