Anutin says House speaker vote outcome not a pointer to PM’s election

Bhumjaithai leader and party-list MP Anutin was speaking to reporters after Prachachart Party leader Wan Muhamad Noor Matha was elected unopposed as the House speaker on Tuesday.

The Move Forward and Pheu Thai parties shared the posts of two deputy House speakers in a compromise after weeks of squabbling over the post of House speaker.

“Don’t tie the results of the election of House speaker and two deputies to the PM election,” Anutin told reporters after the first House meeting.