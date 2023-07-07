Move Forward claims to have enough senator votes for Pita to become PM

Move Forward deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakun said that she believed the parliamentary vote to select the prime minister, scheduled for next Thursday (July 13) would see Pita getting enough support in the first round.

“We have enough votes. But we are still working on it [to get more support] in case some senators change their minds. We don’t know for sure what will happen during the voting,” Sirikanya said.

She was speaking at the party’s headquarters in Bangkok.

Pita enjoys the support of 312 MPs in the coalition led by Move Forward, which won the largest number of 151 MP seats in the May 14 general election. But he still needs at least 64 more votes of support to become prime minister.

A provisional clause in the Constitution allows the 250-member Senate to join the 500-member House of Representatives in electing the prime minister. Anyone nominated for the PM seat requires majority support from both Houses, which is 376.

Move Forward is seeking support from senators as Pita is unlikely to get votes from MPs outside of his coalition.