Book about monarch banned in Thailand for defamation

The announcement by the Royal Thai Police said the book by Pavin Chachavalpongpun, the founder of pro-democracy group 112WATCH, defames the monarchy with its cover as well as its content.

It also poses a threat to Thailand’s security and the morality of its people, the announcement said.

"Under Section 10 of the Printing Recordation Act, BE 2550 (2007), Rama X: The Thai Monarchy under King Vajiralongkorn is banned," the announcement said.

Anyone who imports the book into Thailand faces up to three years imprisonment or a fine of up to 60,000 baht or both.