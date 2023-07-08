Book about monarch banned in Thailand for defamation
The yet-to-be-published book “Rama X: The Thai Monarchy under King Vajiralongkorn” has been banned in Thailand because it defames the monarchy, according to an announcement on the website of the Royal Gazette on Friday.
The announcement by the Royal Thai Police said the book by Pavin Chachavalpongpun, the founder of pro-democracy group 112WATCH, defames the monarchy with its cover as well as its content.
It also poses a threat to Thailand’s security and the morality of its people, the announcement said.
"Under Section 10 of the Printing Recordation Act, BE 2550 (2007), Rama X: The Thai Monarchy under King Vajiralongkorn is banned," the announcement said.
Anyone who imports the book into Thailand faces up to three years imprisonment or a fine of up to 60,000 baht or both.
Pavin said in a Tweet on Saturday that his book had been banned before anyone read it.
It will be published in October in the United States and an e-book will also be available, he said.
According to 112WATCH, the book is about the early reign of HM King Vajiralongkorn, who was enthroned in October 2016 following the death of his father, HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great.