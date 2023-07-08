Only 2 real candidates seen in race for Democrat leader’s seat

So far, the only clear candidate for the top post is party veteran and caretaker deputy leader Alongkorn Ponlaboot. However, analysts see four other likely candidates, including former party leader and ex-PM Abhisit Vejjajiva. The other three are caretaker deputy party leader Dej-is Khaothong, former Bangkok governor candidate Suchatvee Suwansawat and former MP Watanya Bunnag.

The Democrats need to elect a replacement for Jurin Laksanawisit, who resigned as party leader to take responsibility for the party’s poor showing in the May 14 general election.

The Democrats only pocketed 25 MP seats – less than half of the 53 seats they won in the March 2019 election.

Thailand’s oldest political party, which turned 77 on April 6, is seen as a strong, well-established political institution. However, its popularity has declined in recent years as there are more choices for voters.

