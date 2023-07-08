Only 2 real candidates seen in race for Democrat leader’s seat
The Democrat Party is set to convene a general meeting on Sunday in Bangkok to elect its new leader and executive team.
So far, the only clear candidate for the top post is party veteran and caretaker deputy leader Alongkorn Ponlaboot. However, analysts see four other likely candidates, including former party leader and ex-PM Abhisit Vejjajiva. The other three are caretaker deputy party leader Dej-is Khaothong, former Bangkok governor candidate Suchatvee Suwansawat and former MP Watanya Bunnag.
The Democrats need to elect a replacement for Jurin Laksanawisit, who resigned as party leader to take responsibility for the party’s poor showing in the May 14 general election.
The Democrats only pocketed 25 MP seats – less than half of the 53 seats they won in the March 2019 election.
Thailand’s oldest political party, which turned 77 on April 6, is seen as a strong, well-established political institution. However, its popularity has declined in recent years as there are more choices for voters.
Also, signs of tension are emerging ahead of the meeting as rival party factions are pushing for their representatives.
Former Democrat deputy spokesman Chao Meekhuad, who is believed to be close to Abhisit, recently called for changes in the party regulations in relation to the party leader’s election.
The current rule gives 70% weight of the votes to the party’s MPs, while the remaining 30% goes to party branches and members.
Chao said the rule should be changed to “one man, one vote” for the election of the party leader.
However, any such change will require a “yes” vote from at least three-quarters of the meeting attendees.
It is believed that the outgoing executive board retains its influence over nearly all of the party’s 17 MPs from the South.
Also, Chao and his colleagues are pressuring the outgoing execs to not amend the rule related to the qualifications of candidates seeking the top job, so someone they favour is eligible for the contest.
Under the present rule, candidates must be a former or incumbent Democrat MP and a party member for more than five years.
Observers believe the push for amending this rule may be aimed at helping Suchatvee or Watanya – neither have been elected as Democrat MPs and have joined the party quite recently.
Analysts believe neither of the newbies can contest if they are not exempted from the required qualifications.
Abhisit, meanwhile, may not seek another term if his supporters fail to get the 70% rule revised to boost his chances.
“If Abhisit wants to contest for the party’s leadership, he will have to follow the party’s regulations. As of now, I cannot confirm if he will take part in the contest,” Democrat spokesman Ramet Rattanachaweng said on Friday.
Hence, at this point, it is very likely that the race for the party leader’s post may be run by just two contestants – Alongkorn and Dej-is.
If this is the case, then Dej-is will likely have an edge due to strong support from most MPs in the South and his close ties with outgoing Democrat secretary-general Chalermchai Sri-on.