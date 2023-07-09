Most Thais believe Pita faces hurdles before becoming PM: Nida Poll

More than half, 56.12%, of the 1,078 people surveyed nationwide by telephone from July 5 to 7 do not expect the election of the next prime minister to go smoothly, the poll found.

A joint session of 500 MPs and 250 senators will be held on Thursday to elect the prime minister. Some political observers say that Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat is unlikely to be elected in the first round of voting because his coalition, which has 312 MPs, still needs 64 votes from either senators or MPs from other parties.

Nida poll also found that only 43.88% of those surveyed thought the election of the next PM would go smoothly.