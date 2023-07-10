UTNP will not nominate Prayut or Piraphan for PM’s race on Thursday

Piraphan, who is also UTNP’s PM candidate, said in a Facebook post that his party will not put forward either nominee up for votes during the election scheduled for Thursday.

Piraphan is secretary-general to outgoing Prime Minister Prayut, UTNP’s first PM candidate.

He said UTNP is staying out of the race for the top job because it does not support the idea of a minority government as it would be damaging to the country.