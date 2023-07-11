EC declares power to send Pita’s case to charter court, but defers decision to Wednesday

EC chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong said on Tuesday that though the EC has the power to send the case to court, it needs more time to study the case before making a final decision.

He added that the EC had received a report on Pita from its fact-finding panel on Tuesday and resolved that it requires time to study the report for prudence. Hence, he said, the commission will hold another meeting on Wednesday to deliberate the report.

Political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana filed a complaint against Pita with the EC, claiming the Move Forward leader is not eligible to run for an election because he holds 42,000 shares in iTV Plc. Though the media firm closed in 2007, Ruangkrai insists iTV is still an active media firm.