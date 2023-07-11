Prime Minister Prayut announces his retirement from active politics

In his Facebook post, Prayut said: “I would want to express my gratitude to the people who supported the United Thai Nation Party and me in the previous election.”

Prayut’s party finished fifth overall, winning 36 seats – 23 constituency MPs and 13 party-list MPs — and securing over 4.7 million votes in the May 14 general election.

Prayut said that he had decided to join the party because he wanted to create a high-quality party that had immense respect for the nation, religion and monarchy.

He urged all other UTNP members to stick to the core ideology of protecting the nation, religion, and monarch and to strive for the benefit of the people despite his absence from the party.