Thailand’s four armed forces’ chiefs to skip PM voting due to jobs elsewhere

According to sources, Supreme Commander General Chalermpol Srisawat will be busy with a task in Phitsanulok, while Army Commander-in-Chief General Narongpan Jitkaewthae will be on an inspection trip in a border town.

Sources added that the Royal Thai Air Force chief ACM Alongkorn Wannarot was on an official foreign trip, while Royal Thai Navy chief Admiral Choengchai Chomchoengpaet said on Wednesday he will be busy at a ceremony commemorating the 1893 Franco-Siam War.

The ceremony will be held at King Rama V Fort in Samut Prakan’s Phra Samut Chedi district all day.