Pita still an MP, eligible to contest for PM, say Senate whips

The Senate whips met for 40 minutes after the EC resolved on Wednesday morning to ask the Constitutional Court to disqualify Pita as an MP for holding 42,000 shares in media company, iTV Plc.

Khamnoon Sitthisamarn, the spokesman of the Senate whips, said that in the judgement of the whips, Pita remained an MP until ruled otherwise by the charter court.

The petition asking the court to disqualify Pita as an MP was only an opinion of the EC, he said.