Pita rules out separation of the South under his leadership
Move Forward Party prime minister candidate Pita Limjaroenrat assured Parliament during the prime minister vote debate on Thursday that a government under his leadership would not allow any fragmentation of Thailand.
After several senators questioned whether Pita’s Move Forward would support the secession of the four southern border provinces, Pita rose to speak for the second time and dismissed such fears.
“I hereby affirm in front of Thai Parliament that under my leadership, Thailand will remain one state,” Pita said.
Move Forward’s policies are seen as offering greater autonomy to Muslims in the southern border provinces, leading to fears of secession in some circles.
“I’ll make all efforts via diplomatic and civilian channels to ensure Thailand’s unity as a single state with prosperity. I’ll reduce military security and increase food prosperity to reduce the wealth gap. I’ll use Parliament as a forum for holding talks to prevent separation,” Pita pledged.
Pita added that his government, if he is elected, would use technology to fight drug trafficking in the four southernmost provinces and would hold talks with Malaysia to try to bring peace to the region.
“I guarantee that I’ll take care of the deep South,” Pita added.
Several senators said they could not vote for Pita as his party has a policy to abrogate Article 112 of the Criminal Code, which is called the lese majeste law.
Move Forward secretary-general Chaithawat Tulathon stood up to respond to the senators.
Chaithawat denied that Move Forward planned to abrogate Article 112. He said his party simply planned to amend it in line with international legal practices of civilised nations to exempt jail terms in case of defamation.
Chaithawat said jail terms should be given only in cases involving violence, not in libel cases.
The Move Forward secretary-general pointed out that jail terms were once exempted in lese majeste cases in 1935 for people who had made sincere comments about the monarchy.
Chaithawat also pointed out that the Constitution already states the monarchy must be respected and cannot be violated, but the current Article 112 is overzealous in enforcing the charter by making lese majeste penalties too harsh.