Pita fails in bid to become prime minister

On Thursday, the joint session of both chambers convened to elect Thailand's 30th prime minister.

Pita received 323 votes, most of them from his eight-party coalition, falling short of the 376 he required. The second round of voting for PM is scheduled for July 19.

On Thursday, Parliament president Wan Muhamad Noor Matha opened the voting for the election of the prime minister at around 4pm after six hours of debate.

Pita was the lone candidate.

The voting process was conducted openly, with the results being counted by a committee consisting of six members of Parliament.