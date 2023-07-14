Leading economists keeping a close eye on political situation

While such an outcome was expected, the Board of Trade has expressed concern over the slow growth of Thai GDP of 2.5-3.0%, and the real estate business has been vocal in its fears of delayed budgets and decreased investment.

According to Kiatnakin Phatra Securities chief economist Pipat Luengnaruemitchai, an ongoing uncertain political situation poses a clear risk to the Thai economy as it will hinder new investments from both the public and private sectors.

Currently, the sole driving force of the Thai economy is tourism. However, if the situation drags on and leads to protests, it will immediately impact the overall tourism sector and pose a greater risk to the Thai economy.

CIMB Thai Bank chief economist Amonthep Chawla was more cautious, saying it was probably too early to assess the direction of the conclusion and the resulting impacts. Nevertheless, based on the ongoing political uncertainty which could potentially result in a prolonged government formation, effects could be observed in three aspects:

1. The impact on public sector investment may be more significant than anticipated. If the government formation is postponed until after the third quarter or extended until the end of the year or next year, it will affect government spending and the state budget, which will not contribute to supporting the Thai economy. Consequently, there might be a delay in public-sector investments, as well as a slowdown in private-sector construction projects.