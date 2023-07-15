Lawmakers are scrambling ahead of Parliament's next vote for PM

The meeting will start at 9.30am and its agenda is to vote for a candidate to become the country’s next prime minister, the letter signed by House of Representatives secretary Pornphit Phetcharoen said.

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha will invite party whips to a meeting to discuss the framework of the second round of voting for PM, a parliamentary source said.

One of the topics to be discussed is the possibility that the Senate will object to the Move Forward-led coalition nominating Pita Limjaroenrat as a candidate for prime minister after he failed in the first round of voting.

Most of the 323 votes he received were from his eight-party coalition. He fell short of the 375 required, as 182 parliamentarians voted against Pita and 199 abstained.

A total of 646 parliamentarians took part in the meeting – 216 senators and 460 MPs.