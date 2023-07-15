House speaker consults law experts to see if Pita can run for PM’s post again

Prasert Jantararuangtong, coalition partner Pheu Thai Party’s secretary-general, said on Saturday that he has learned that House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha was discussing the matter with his legal advisers.

Pita was the only person nominated for the top job at the first round of parliamentary vote last Thursday. However, he failed to secure majority support from the 500 MPs and 250 senators, receiving just 324 of the 375 votes required. Of the 705 lawmakers present, 182 voted against Pita and 199 abstained.

Move Forward has, however, declared that it will not give up and Pita has declared confidently that he is still in the running for the PM’s post despite failing to get enough votes on Thursday.

However, some senators have said that nominating Pita again will be tantamount to submitting a repeat motion in a single parliamentary session, which is against the parliamentary meeting regulations.

Prasert, meanwhile, said that Pheu Thai will nominate Pita again at the next joint meeting if that is the resolution reached by the Move Forward-led eight-party coalition.

“But we also have to take into account the House speaker’s consultation [with legal advisers],” the veteran politician said.