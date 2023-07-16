Democrat Party members set to gather again to elect new leader

Democrat Party spokesman Ramet Rattanachaweng said the second round will be held at 8.30am next Sunday in the Grand Ballroom of Miracle Grand Hotel in Bangkok’s Lak Si district.

The key meeting agenda, which had not been met during the first caucus on July 9, is the election of the new executive board and national election candidates’ selection committee, Ramet said.

At the last meeting, the party postponed the election after the caucus failed to make a quorum due to disputes over whether the party’s election rule, which gives 70% weight of the votes to the MPs and 30% to party branches and members, should be waived.