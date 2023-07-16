Move Forward supporters drive down Bangkok to demand absent senators resign

“This activity is meant to step up pressure on senators. We want to remind senators and MPs to have the right political conscience,” Arnon said. “And we want to tell all Thais to realise the importance of their votes.”

He said the outcome of the PM vote on Thursday was tantamount to Thais being robbed of the votes they cast on May 14.

“So, the people should join forces to fight again so their choice of government can be formed to run the country,” Arnon said.

He added that if Pita failed to win enough votes again in the second round of voting on Wednesday, the eight coalition partners should remain united to push for Pita’s election, as the Move Forward leader has the highest legitimacy to become PM.

Arnon said he does not expect the partners to switch sides and form a coalition without Move Forward, as they will not be able to explain this move to their supporters and constituents.

“It’s unlikely to happen that way because each party is shouldering the dreams of voters,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pol Colonel Thossapol Amphaipipatkul, commander of the Samrarnrat Police Station, said Arnon’s group had sought police permission to hold the car rally from Democracy Monument to the art centre.

Thossapol said the demonstrators were told not to block the traffic flow or intersections. He said police allocated a specific lane for the demonstrators to move on to minimise the impact on traffic flow, and police would monitor them until they reach their destination.