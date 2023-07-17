Coalition decides to propose Pita as its PM candidate in second round

Clarifying the term “significant”, Pita said that he meant a gain of 10%, or around a total of 340–350 votes.

Just two days before the meeting on Monday, Pita had said that if his party failed to become the leader of the next coalition government, he would allow the second-largest partner, Pheu Thai, to take over as coalition leader and try to form a new government and would be ready to support its PM candidate.

Pita also clarified after hours of discussions that the decision to push for an amendment of Section 272, which allows the 250-member Senate to vote in the election of the prime minister, was solely an initiative of Move Forward and not the whole alliance.

Move Forward is making twin simultaneous attempts to have Pita elected as prime minister: one is to get the required 375 votes in the second round, and the other is to work towards amendment of Section 272 to make the Senate irrelevant in the PM election.