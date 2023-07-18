Wan Noor meets whips to discuss details of 2nd vote for PM

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Wan Noor said no decision was made on whether Pita can be renominated for the second round of voting. Hence, he said, he would leave it to the majority in Parliament to decide on Wednesday. The side that supports Pita’s renomination believes that the nomination of a PM candidate is not a parliamentary motion, so Pita can be renominated any number of times, he said. Wan Noor also said that if no prime minister is elected on Wednesday, he will have to come up with a date for a third round of voting. As for the charter amendment bill proposed by Move Forward, it cannot be put on the agenda as it can only be deliberated after Thailand gets a prime minister, he said.

Move Forward, meanwhile, announced that it will hold a meeting of its 151 MPs in Parliament as a rehearsal of the second round of PM voting.

The party said it will also make preparations to submit seven bills to the House of Representatives, among which are bills to reform the armed forces and action against businesses that hold a monopoly.