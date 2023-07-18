Pheu Thai to field Srettha for PM in 3rd round if Pita fails again: Paetongtarn

“So, I think the best choice is Srettha. He will be able to tackle the economic woes and solve various problems in no time if the Pheu Thai becomes the coalition leader. If not, Pheu Thai would still be willing to support the Move Forward-led coalition,” Paetongtarn said.

She was confident that she would be able to explain the situation to the northeastern MPs.

“In the meantime, I’ll continue to learn about the country’s administration and develop myself,” Paetongtarn added.

She said she could not tell as of now whether Move Forward would be included as a partner if Pheu Thai became the coalition leader, as this decision must be made by the party’s executive board.

She was responding to a reporter’s question about many senators vowing not to vote for the Pheu Thai PM candidate either if Move Forward remained in the coalition.

She said she had not heard anything about reports that the Chart Thai Pattana Party had been invited to join the coalition if the Pheu Thai became the coalition leader. Chart Thai Pattana leader Varawut Silpa-archa had earlier told reporters he had talked to certain core Pheu Thai members about joining a Pheu Thai-led coalition.

Paetongtarn also dismissed reports that the bloc of parties of the old coalition would pay some 20 Pheu Thai MPs to switch sides to support the old coalition. She said she had talked to many core members and no one had heard about Pheu Thai MPs' defection plans.

Paetontarn revealed that her father, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, had postponed his plan to return to Thailand pending the formation of the next government. Earlier, Thaksin had said he would return to Thailand this month.

“Dad told me he can wait. He will wait for the political situation to settle down first. But I don’t know what kind of political situation he would see as appropriate before deciding to return,” Paetongtarn said.