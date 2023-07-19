Constitutional Court accepts EC’s petition for review, suspends Pita as MP

The court announced that Pita was suspended as a party-list MP until the court delivers its verdict in the case in which the EC accused Pita of being unqualified to contest the May 14 election for allegedly holding shares in media firm iTV Plc.

The suspension occurred as the House and Senate were scheduled to elect the next prime minister in a second round of voting Wednesday. The eight-party coalition reaffirmed its plan to resubmit Pita as its candidate for prime minister even though he failed to receive enough votes in the first round of voting last Thursday.

The decision immediately bars Pita from entering Parliament as an MP, but he can still be nominated as a PM candidate and attend a session voting on his candidacy.