Avoid Democracy Monument, traffic police tell Bangkok motorists

The bureau said motorists should avoid Ratchadamnoen and Dinso roads, which intersect at the monument from 3pm until the protest ends.

The announcement was made in response to a Facebook post on the page called Network of Thammasat Community and Demonstrators.

After the Constitutional Court suspended Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat as an MP earlier today, a post on the page urged Pita’s supporters to demonstrate at Democracy Monument from 5pm.