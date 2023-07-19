Avoid Democracy Monument, traffic police tell Bangkok motorists
The Metropolitan Police Bureau issued an urgent announcement telling motorists to avoid two roads intersecting at the Democracy Monument on Wednesday evening when the Move Forward Party’s supporters will take to the streets.
The bureau said motorists should avoid Ratchadamnoen and Dinso roads, which intersect at the monument from 3pm until the protest ends.
The announcement was made in response to a Facebook post on the page called Network of Thammasat Community and Demonstrators.
After the Constitutional Court suspended Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat as an MP earlier today, a post on the page urged Pita’s supporters to demonstrate at Democracy Monument from 5pm.
“Let’s join cremation services for senators and the Constitutional Court judges who failed to respect the people’s will,” the post said.
Pol Maj-General Jirasant Kaewsaeng-ek, deputy commissioner of the bureau, said Ratchadamnoen Klang Road from the Kok Wua Intersection to the Phan Fa Intersection and Dinso Road from Wanchart Intersection to Mahannop Intersection would be affected by the protest.
Traffic congestion could also occur on the Pin Klao Bridge, Jirasant added.
Motorists can monitor traffic conditions via the Traffic Police Hotline (1197), he said.