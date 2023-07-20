Srettha seen as having best chance to secure PM post next week

Pita’s opportunity came to an end on Wednesday when parties of the outgoing government joined with senators to block the renomination of Pita on the grounds that doing so would violate Article 41 of the parliamentary meeting regulations.

Before the second round of voting for PM on Wednesday, Move Forward promised Pheu Thai it would step aside in favour of the party that won the second-highest number of seats in the May 14 election to try forming a coalition government. Pheu Thai has 141 MPs while Move Forward won 151 MPs but with Pita now suspended as an MP by the Constitutional Court, the party is left with 150 active MPs.

It is yet to be seen whether Pheu Thai can replace Move Forward with new partners after many senators made it clear they would not vote for a PM candidate of any coalition that includes Move Forward because of its stance on amending the lese majesty law.

Reports quoting Pheu Thai sources said Move Forward might be replaced by the Bhumjaithai party of outgoing Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Palalang Pracharath of outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan.