Caretaker government dismisses rumours it is depleting emergency budget

Rachada assured there were sufficient funds to deal with emergencies, such as natural or public disasters. She added that 92.4 billion baht had been allocated as emergency budget for fiscal 2023.

As of July 16, about 50 billion baht from the emergency budget had been approved by the Cabinet for such projects as flood relief and electricity price subsidy, she said, citing data from the Ministry of Finance.

“Thailand’s monetary and financial systems are sufficiently stable for the new government to spend on any emergency expenditure,” said the spokeswoman.