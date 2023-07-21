Move Forward will allow Pheu Thai to lead formation of new government
Pheu Thai, the second-largest partner in the eight-party coalition vying to form the next government, has taken the lead role from the Move Forward Party, top Pheu Thai leaders said on Friday.
Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew thanked Move Forward for “passing on the mission of forming the government” to his party – a gesture he described as being in line with “the political path under the democratic system with the King being the head of state”.
“Pheu Thai will discuss with the existing eight coalition partners to set guidelines for forming a new government,” Cholnan told a press conference held at Pheu Thai’s headquarters. Deputy party leader Phumtham Wechayachai and party secretary-general Prasert Jantararuangtong joined him at the event.
Move Forward won the most MP seats in the May 14 election, taking 151, followed by Pheu Thai’s 141.
Move Forward’s sole PM candidate Pita Limjaroenrat, however, failed to secure majority support from both Houses of Parliament in his bid to become the country’s 30th prime minister.
Cholnan said at Friday’s press conference that the eight-party coalition has 312 votes among them but that was not enough to gain majority support from Parliament due to concerns by many parliamentarians over Article 112 of the Penal Code, also known as the lese majeste law.
“Pheu Thai needs to seek more support from parliamentarians to get more than 375 votes [a simple majority in Parliament],” he said.
“Pheu Thai will request votes from senators and other political parties so that we can finally set up a new government,” he added.
Political parties outside of the eight-party coalition and several senators earlier announced that they would not vote for any candidate from a party that seeks to abolish or amend the lese majeste law. Some senators argued that legislative changes proposed by Move Forward would undermine the monarchy and national security.
Move Forward has not backed down from its pledge to amend the lese majeste law.
When asked to comment on Move Forward’s stance over the issue, Pheu Thai’s Phumtham said on Friday that his party would consult with Move Forward representatives regarding the matter.
“If we go on together, any party with issues must be able to answer why,” he said.
When asked if Srettha Thavisin, one of Pheu Thai’s three PM candidates, would be nominated at the next parliamentary vote on July 27, Cholnan said that would be considered by the party’s executive board. He added that Pheu Thai would first focus on gathering votes to secure majority support.
Earlier on Friday, Move Forward’s secretary-general Chaithawat Tulathon said at a separate press conference that his party would nominate a Pheu Thai PM candidate to become the country’s next government leader at the parliamentary meeting next Thursday.
He also insisted that Move Forward, as the election winner, was still determined to ensure a successful formation of a new government despite all the legal obstacles facing his party.
Senators acting against “public opinion” by refusing to vote for the coalition that secured a majority in the House of Representatives, he said.
Chaithawat claimed Move Forward’s firm stance on Article 112 was used as a pretence by conservative elements to block his party from leading a new government.
“[What is] important today is not whether Pita will become prime minister. It’s rather about whether Thailand will be able to return to democracy,” Chaithawat said.
“Move Forward will offer an opportunity to the country by allowing the second-largest partner, Pheu Thai to lead the effort to form a government of the eight parties under our memorandum of understanding,” he added.