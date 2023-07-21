Move Forward will allow Pheu Thai to lead formation of new government

Cholnan said at Friday’s press conference that the eight-party coalition has 312 votes among them but that was not enough to gain majority support from Parliament due to concerns by many parliamentarians over Article 112 of the Penal Code, also known as the lese majeste law.

“Pheu Thai needs to seek more support from parliamentarians to get more than 375 votes [a simple majority in Parliament],” he said.

“Pheu Thai will request votes from senators and other political parties so that we can finally set up a new government,” he added.

Political parties outside of the eight-party coalition and several senators earlier announced that they would not vote for any candidate from a party that seeks to abolish or amend the lese majeste law. Some senators argued that legislative changes proposed by Move Forward would undermine the monarchy and national security.

Move Forward has not backed down from its pledge to amend the lese majeste law.

When asked to comment on Move Forward’s stance over the issue, Pheu Thai’s Phumtham said on Friday that his party would consult with Move Forward representatives regarding the matter.

“If we go on together, any party with issues must be able to answer why,” he said.

When asked if Srettha Thavisin, one of Pheu Thai’s three PM candidates, would be nominated at the next parliamentary vote on July 27, Cholnan said that would be considered by the party’s executive board. He added that Pheu Thai would first focus on gathering votes to secure majority support.

