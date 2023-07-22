Move Forward or us: Former coalition parties put up a fight as Pheu Thai woos them for next govt
Pheu Thai Party has approached outgoing coalition partner Bhumjaithai to join its existing eight-party alliance to help form the next government.
A Pheu Thai source said on Saturday that the party also approached outgoing PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s United Thai Nation and Chart Pattana Kla parties to join the alliance. Their leaders are scheduled to hold separate meetings with key Pheu Thai figures at the party’s headquarters later today, the source said.
Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew said on Saturday that his party approached Bhumjaithai after consulting with the current alliance members. Pheu Thai deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai and secretary-general Prasert Jantararuangthong personally approached Bhumjaithai for support.
Bhumjaithai is the third-largest winner in the May 14 general election, bagging 71 MP seats.
Cholnan said Pheu Thai had also set its sights on Chart Thai Pattana Party, but its leader could not be contacted. “Perhaps he was outside Thailand at the time,” Cholnan said.
When asked if Palang Pracharath, the outgoing coalition leader, was also approached, Cholnan said: “We haven’t reached that point yet.”
He added that Pheu Thai is looking for the ninth and 10th partners of the existing coalition.
“We are not contacting all parties at the same time. We choose to deal with those that have the highest possibility first.”
Pheu Thai on Friday took over the job of setting up a new government after the Move Forward Party stepped aside.
Move Forward gave up its role as coalition leader when its leader and sole PM candidate Pita Limjaroenrat failed to secure majority votes to become Thailand’s next prime minister.
The eight-party coalition has 312 MPs. A PM nominee requires majority support or a minimum of 376 votes to be voted as the new prime minister.
Separately, political parties outside the eight-party alliance have remained firm in their stance of not joining any government that has Move Forward. They are against the progressive party’s plan to amend the lese majeste law and make the punishments more lenient.
Many MPs and senators pointed out that the proposed changes to Article 112 of the Penal Code would undermine the Thai monarchy and national security.
United Thai Nation Party leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga said on Saturday his party would not join a government that includes Move Forward.
Democrat leader Jurin Laksanawisit said his party would also not work with a party that seeks to amend Article 112.
Chart Thai Pattana leader Varawut Silpa-archa said his party was happy to vote for Pheu Thai’s candidate when Parliament convenes again on July 27, provided Pheu Thai will not work with a party aiming to amend Article 112.
“Move Forward Party has a clear policy about this and Chart Thai Pattana’s stand is not to amend Article 112,” he said.
Palang Pracharath MP and key figure Pai Leeke said his party has been “clear all along” that it will not support any moves to amend Article 112.
“We will not form a government with a party that has the policy of amending Article 112 of the Criminal Code,” he said.