Move Forward or us: Former coalition parties put up a fight as Pheu Thai woos them for next govt

When asked if Palang Pracharath, the outgoing coalition leader, was also approached, Cholnan said: “We haven’t reached that point yet.”

He added that Pheu Thai is looking for the ninth and 10th partners of the existing coalition.

“We are not contacting all parties at the same time. We choose to deal with those that have the highest possibility first.”

Pheu Thai on Friday took over the job of setting up a new government after the Move Forward Party stepped aside.

Move Forward gave up its role as coalition leader when its leader and sole PM candidate Pita Limjaroenrat failed to secure majority votes to become Thailand’s next prime minister.

The eight-party coalition has 312 MPs. A PM nominee requires majority support or a minimum of 376 votes to be voted as the new prime minister.

Separately, political parties outside the eight-party alliance have remained firm in their stance of not joining any government that has Move Forward. They are against the progressive party’s plan to amend the lese majeste law and make the punishments more lenient.

Many MPs and senators pointed out that the proposed changes to Article 112 of the Penal Code would undermine the Thai monarchy and national security.

United Thai Nation Party leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga said on Saturday his party would not join a government that includes Move Forward.

Democrat leader Jurin Laksanawisit said his party would also not work with a party that seeks to amend Article 112.

