Eight-party coalition to meet on Tuesday
The eight-party coalition will discuss guidelines for the formation of a government at Pheu Thai headquarters in Bangkok's Huai Khwang district on Tuesday, according to Pheu Thai's Facebook post on Sunday.
This announcement came after Pheu Thai was appointed by the coalition to seek more votes to ensure that forming a government would run smoothly.
Pheu Thai Party leader Cholnan Srikaew said the party had held discussions with many political parties to hear their ideas on forming a government comprised of the eight-party coalition.
He said Pheu Thai will seek comments from the Senate, adding that the party has prepared its representatives for the talk.
The eight-party coalition will consider issues from these discussions on Tuesday at 2pm, he said, adding that a press conference would be called after the meeting.
The eight-party coalition is made up of Move Forward, Pheu Thai, Thai Sang Thai, Thai Liberal, Prachachart, Fair, Plung Sungkom Mai, and Peu Thai Ruamphalang parties.