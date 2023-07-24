2007 charter drafter demands legal charges against those who blocked Pita

Sawet, who was involved in drafting the 2007 Constitution and is also the leader of the Thai Mai Thon political group, said those parliamentarians who had blocked Pita in the second round had failed to perform their duties.

He argued that any parliamentarian who had not voted for Pita was in breach of Article 157.

Pita's bid to be a candidate for prime minister in the second round of voting was foiled by 395 parliamentarians who rejected his renomination. They argued that Pita's candidature in the second round, after his failure in the first round, would be in breach of Parliamentary Rule No. 41, which forbids the resubmission of a motion that has already failed in the same session.

Sawet said legal action must be taken against those who opposed Pita's renomination.