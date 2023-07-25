Ombudsmen’s call on charter court to suspend PM vote on Thursday may be rejected: ex-judge

Jaran explained that the charter court cannot review the ombudsmen’s petition for several reasons.

Firstly, parliamentarians are not state officials as referred to in Article 47. The article gives the ombudsmen the right to seek rulings from the Constitutional Court in cases they believe state officials have violated peoples’ rights and liberties.

Jaran said judges, MPs and senators are not state officials in the Thai legal system. Instead, judges and parliamentarians are considered executors of the judicial and legislative branches of sovereign power. As a result, Jaran said, the Constitutional Court cannot interfere in parliamentary affairs.

The ombudsmen also invoked Article 48 to seek a court ruling to settle the conflict over parliamentary meeting regulations and the charter.

However, Jaran said, legal disputes that the Constitutional Court can accept for review must be related to laws, not regulations.

Disputes over laws that are lower in status than acts should be considered by the Central Administrative Court.

Again, the Administrative Court has no authority to check policy-level works of the Cabinet and Parliament, Jaran said.

Since the parliamentary meeting regulation is not a full-blown law, the Constitutional Court can reject the ombudsmen’s petition immediately, Jaran added.

He said the minority is the only side that can conduct checks and balances in Parliament.

However, the minority may be accused by the majority of severely violating the ethics of parliamentarians, and a petition may be filed against it with the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders, he concluded.