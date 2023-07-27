Power must be return to citizens, student protesters day

Placards were placed at the Sanya Dharmasakti monument, reading #Thammasatwillnottolerate and slogans like “even if you pick the all the flowers you cannot stop spring”, “Are you (the senators) afraid of the new age?” and “250 > 14 million voices.” Fabric signs were also in evidence, their messages directed at the senators and MPs.

Furthermore, the demonstrators convened to blow candles on a cake and sing happy birthday to the former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra on his 74th birthday.

They claimed that his removal from power through a coup had resulted in the loss of democracy and being governed by a dictatorship.

The demonstrators concluded their activities by symbolically placing funerary paper flowers and nailing a coffin shut.

At 8.30pm, after reading out announcements from activist groups, demonstrators carried the coffin out along with a doll wrapped in white cloth featuring a picture of the constitution court’s judge. They painted the coffin red and placed the doll inside it, hammering the lid shut.

Later, they took a copy of the 2017 constitution and burned it, sprinkling chillies and salt as a curse. They then raised their hands with the three-finger gesture, declaring that they would not bend to the state.