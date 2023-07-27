Thaksin can seek royal pardon within 24 hours of starting jail time: Wissanu

When asked how many days Thaksin has to wait before applying for a royal pardon, Wissanu said: “That can be done within [the first] 24 hours. But I don’t know if he will do it. I can’t answer this for him.”

According to Wissanu, who is also serving as the caretaker justice minister, the process calls for convicts to submit their written appeal to His Majesty the King for a royal pardon. “But they have to wait for two more years to submit a new appeal if they are not granted a pardon [in their first attempt],” he said.

Wissanu, who is in charge of the government’s legal matters, explained that it is the right of every convict to seek a royal pardon.

Thaksin, who is regarded as the patriarch of the Pheu Thai Party, is expected to return to Thailand soon to serve his jail term for criminal cases stemming from his time in office.

His daughter Paetongtarn, who is one of Pheu Thai’s three prime ministerial candidates, said on Wednesday that Thaksin would return to Thailand on August 10. This was the latest in a series of announcements made by Thaksin and his family about his possible “return home”. Earlier, Thaksin had said he would come back before his birthday on July 26.